Fear grips Ondo Cabinet: You’re on your own, Akeredolu tells aides

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — FEAR has gripped members of the Ondo State Executive Council desiring to contest the forthcoming National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections. The prospective aspirants are on edge after it emerged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had warned them that their positions would be immediately filled once they resigned their appointments to contest the election.

Even more, many of the prospective aspirants are also unsure of the mode of selection to be adopted in picking the candidates of the party. The leadership of the party is believed to be rooting for consensus or indirect while the Senator Ajayi Borrofice led tendency in the party is said to be rooting for a direct primary.

Among those in the cabinet who are known to have advanced their election plans are the commissioner for women affairs, Wunmi Edet Olatunji, a special Adviser, and former speaker House of Assembly, Victor Olabimtan, among others.

Others who are said to be undecided include Youth and Sports commissioner Saka Yusuf, Physical Planning And Urban Development Sola Amodeni and Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, Natural Resources Rasheed Badmus and the Special Adviser on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye

Meanwhile, it was learned that the governor has told the commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants wanting to resign and contest for the primaries for the National Assembly and state House of Assembly election to have a rethink.

Dependable sources told Vanguard that the governor told them in plain language that anyone leaving to contest for the primaries should know that the position to be vacated would be filled immediately.

In other words, there would be no leave of absence for any of them in case they fail to secure the party’s ticket after the primaries.

Governor Akeredolu was quoted as telling them that anyone that leaves “ is on his own” as the position would be filled almost immediately by party faithful yet to be given political appointments.

Vanguard gathered that many of his aides unsure of their prospects in the primaries had applied the brakes for fear of leaving the certainty for an uncertainty.

However, some have decided to go ahead with their campaigns in the constituencies not minding the subtle threat by their principal.