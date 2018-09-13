FCT Police smash One-Chance robbers

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have smashed several One Chance robbery gangs terrorising commuter in Abuja, with the arrest of eight members while several of their operational vehicles were recovered.

Aside the one chance robbers, the Command in several other operations, arrested robbery suspects with arms, electricity cable vandals and suspected murderers.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, DCP Salisu Gyadi-Gyadi, said the arrests were made possible by the proactive crime fighting measures deployed by the Command and the support of public-spirited individuals who have been partnering with the Police through the provision of information.

On the One Chance gangs, he said: “As part of the renewed commitment by the Command to rid FCT of the activities of one chance robbers, the Command’s newly-created Anti One Chance Squad, headed by a Chief Superintendent, smashed three notorious gangs and recovered their operational vehicles.

“The suspects were arrested on September 6 an 7 at Akaraka Gosa and Nyanya axis.

“They include Michael Okafor 27; Ogbonna Nwovu, 28; Julius Uche, 38; Ike Ugwuke, 36; Christian Nwite, 28; Lucky Nwakona, 22, and Joy Hagba, 34.

“The exhibits recovered from them include one ash-coloured Ford car with number plates EL 461 LSD, one blue Golf car, with number plates KUJ 367 TV, one Nissan Almera and some well-trimmed papers.

“The squad also arrested one Tijjani Omeka, 25, a taxi driver who parades himself as an operative of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.”