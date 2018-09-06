FCT: Gwadabe enters senatorial race

ABUJA—Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the senator who represented the Federal Capital Territory FCT, between 1999 and 2003, Khairat Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe, has decried the poor living condition among residents of the territory despite hosting the seat of government.

Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe who promised to reverse the trend spoke Wednesday in Abuja when she formally declared her ambition to vie for the sole senatorial seat in the FCT.

According to her, “The FCT has not been able to get the full benefit of having the government at the top because the FCT APC does not have a senator in the National Assembly. So, the level of recognition of our chapter of the party by other states is very poor. They look at us as if we were beggars. Now, are we going to continue for the next four years without an APC senator in the National Assembly? Not anymore.”