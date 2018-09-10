FCMB sponsors financial literacy TV show

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has sponsored the second edition of The Bridge, Nigeria’s number one financial literacy reality television show. The 13-episode programme will start showing weekly from September 13, 2018 on Silverbird television, BusinessDay television and the FCMB YouTube channel.

Commenting on The Bridge financial literacy reality show and significance of FCMB’s sponsorship, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the bank, Mr. Diran Olojo, said the development is in line with its values as a simple, reliable and helpful financial institution.

He said: “We are pleased to be part of this initiative, as it is an innovative approach to open a new vista of opportunities in capacity building, job and wealth creation for Nigerians, especially the youths. As a bank that is continually aligning its service delivery and operations to meet the needs of its ever increasing and diverse customer base, we are confident that in The Bridge series, we have found a platform that embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and will help fast-track the development of a new generation of successful young business owners”.