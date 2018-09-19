Fayemi’s wife to chair 37-member inauguration Committee

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday set up a 37-member Inauguration Committee.

The Committee, which is chaired by the Wife of the Governor-Elect, Erelu Bisi Fayemi is tasked with the responsibility of organising a hitch-free ceremony to usher in the new administration on October 16th, 2018.

The Committee is expected to liaise with officials of the outgoing administration and relevant agencies and stakeholders for proper coordination and execution of a successful inauguration ceremony.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-Elect, Mr Yinka Oyebode, members of the committee come with ample experiences from the public and private sectors.

The Terms of Reference for the committee members include: develop a framework for formal communications with relevant government agencies and stakeholders for a smooth inauguration ceremony; design and implement programmes for the inauguration ceremony; carry out a comprehensive assessment of facilities and venues for various events; ensure thorough supervision and excellent delivery of outlined events and activities leading to a successful ceremony.

Other tasks include guest management, media coverage; crowd control; security and general entertainment.

Members of the Inauguration Committee are:

1) H.E. Erelu Bisi Adeleye- Fayemi

2) Mr Biodun Oyebamji

3) Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye

4) Mr Akin Osho

5) Mr Yinka Oyebode

6) Mrs Funke Falodun

7) Mr Ayodeji Ajayi

8) Mr Tade Aluko

9) Mr Akin Rotimi

10) Mr Ayo Adegbite

11) Mr O’seun Odewale

12) Mr Hakeem Jamiu

13) Mr Tolu Ibitola

14) Major Tajudeen Awe (rtd)

15) Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo

16) Mrs Bolaji Olagbaju

17) Dr Opeyemi Ogunsakin

18) Barr. Kola Amire

19) Mr Kunle Dada

20) Mr Sanmi Omiata

21) Mr Tokunbo Adeparusi

22) Mrs Oluremi Ajayi

23) Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade

24) Mr Jaiye Opayemi

25) Mr Gbenga Agbeyo

26) Chief Folorunsho Olabode

27) Hon Biodun Omoleye

28) Mr Shittu Olajide

29) Barr Biodun Fasakin

30) Princess Teju Okuyiga

31) Hon Oladapo Karounwi

32) Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye

33) Hon Adekunle Adeniyi

34) Brig-Gen Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd)

35) Mr Gbenga Atiba

36) Mallam Akeem Bello

37) Mr Seyi Aiyeleso