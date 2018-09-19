Fayemi’s wife to chair 37-member inauguration Committee

By Rotimi Ojomoyela
Ado-Ekiti- Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday set up a 37-member Inauguration Committee.
The Committee, which is chaired by the Wife of the Governor-Elect, Erelu Bisi Fayemi is tasked with the responsibility of organising a hitch-free ceremony to usher in the new administration on October 16th, 2018.
The Committee is expected to liaise with officials of the outgoing administration and relevant agencies and stakeholders for proper coordination and execution of a successful inauguration ceremony.
According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-Elect, Mr Yinka Oyebode, members of the committee come with ample experiences from the public and private sectors.
The Terms of Reference for the committee members include: develop a framework for formal communications with relevant government agencies and stakeholders for a smooth inauguration ceremony; design and implement programmes for the inauguration ceremony; carry out a comprehensive assessment of facilities and venues for various events; ensure thorough supervision and excellent delivery of outlined events and activities leading to a successful ceremony.
Other tasks include guest management, media coverage; crowd control; security and general entertainment.
Members of the Inauguration Committee are:
1) H.E. Erelu Bisi Adeleye- Fayemi
2) Mr Biodun Oyebamji
3) Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye
4) Mr Akin Osho
5) Mr Yinka Oyebode
6) Mrs Funke Falodun
7) Mr Ayodeji Ajayi
8) Mr Tade Aluko
9) Mr Akin Rotimi
10) Mr Ayo Adegbite
11) Mr O’seun Odewale
12) Mr Hakeem Jamiu
13) Mr Tolu Ibitola
14) Major Tajudeen Awe (rtd)
15) Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo
16) Mrs Bolaji Olagbaju
17) Dr Opeyemi Ogunsakin
18) Barr. Kola Amire
19) Mr Kunle Dada
20) Mr Sanmi Omiata
21) Mr Tokunbo Adeparusi
22) Mrs Oluremi Ajayi
23) Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade
24) Mr Jaiye Opayemi
25) Mr Gbenga Agbeyo
26) Chief Folorunsho Olabode
27) Hon Biodun Omoleye
28) Mr Shittu Olajide
29) Barr Biodun Fasakin
30) Princess Teju Okuyiga
31) Hon Oladapo Karounwi
32) Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye
33) Hon Adekunle Adeniyi
34) Brig-Gen Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd)
35) Mr Gbenga Atiba
36) Mallam Akeem Bello
37) Mr Seyi Aiyeleso