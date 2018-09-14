Fani-Kayode speaks on Bichi’s appointment, accuses Buhari of being nepotistic

By Nwafor Sunday

The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday joined legions of critics to condemn the replacement and appointment of new Director-General of Department of State Service, DSS.

President Muhammadu Buhari had yesterday approved the replacement of Matthew Seiyefa with Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

An appointment that sparked controversy among social media users, who grudgingly flayed and criticized the appointment, accusing Buhari of being tribalistic and nepotistic in nature.

Among the legions that criticized him include, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Pastor Reno Omkri, Donald Duke, others.

However in what can be said to be a subscription or attachment to the assertions of those critics was seen in Fani-Kayode’s statement.

Read his statement below:

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for proving me right once again about his nepotism and ethnic and religious agenda by appointing yet another northern muslim to head the DSS and for refusing to appoint a southerner and a Christian.

For the last 3 years every single security and intelligence agency in our nation and every branch of our Armed Forces apart from the Navy has been headed by a northern Muslim.

As far as Buhari is concerned no southerner and no Christian is competent enough or can be trusted enough to hold any of those critical and sensitive positions.

Since 2015 I have been warning Nigerians about this man’s agenda but they have refused to listen. Let us hope that now they know better and that their eyes will open before it is too late.

Buhari’s fulanisation and islamisation agenda is there for all to see. You either play the fool, pretend it is does not exist and keep your mouth shut or you play the man, recognise it for what it is and resist it”.