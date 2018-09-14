Fani-Kayode lauds IPOB members for a peaceful sit at home order

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the sit at home order that was honoured in some parts of the south-east by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Friday lauded the group for a peaceful and successful conduct.

Recall that before the alleged invasion to the home of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the IPOB had visited Fani-Kayode’s home which undoubtedly had strengthened their friendship.

Extending his gratitude, Fani-Kayode opined, “I congratulate the members of IPOB for a peaceful and successful “stay at home” protest today throughout the east. Major parts of the east were brought to a standstill and even parts of Rivers state.

“This was done in remembrance of the invasion of the home of my friend and brother Mazi Nnandi Kanu and his abduction one year ago and in honor of all the IPOB members that were killed on that occasion and that have been killed over the last few years.

The courage of IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu, despite the injustice and tyranny they have been subjected to over the years, has inspired the entire nation and has given us hope. God will reward them.”