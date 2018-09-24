Family of 3 found dead in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Swali suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, was, weekend, thrown into confusion following the discovery of the lifeless bodies of a commercial tricycle operator (Keke), his wife and younger brother in their one-room apartment.

The man, identified as Orji Igwenta, a native of Ozallah community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State alongside his wife and brother, were said to have died of food poisoning.

The wife, Nkem, an expectant mother, was 34 years old while the brother, Obinna Ogbani, was aged 10.

Though it could not be ascertained how the poisoning occurred, it was gathered that a dead rat was also found in the room, fuelling speculations that the victims might have died of food poisoning.

It was gathered that neighbours became suspicious when the family members were not seen outside, while calls put across to the man’s phone were unanswered.

A source said: “The door was forced open and their bodies were found in the room. A dead rat was also found in the room. The remains of the deceased were evacuated by the Police and deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.”

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the tragic incident.

He said: “The landlord reported that one Orji Igwenta, 35, a native of Ozallah community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State and a Keke rider was found dead with the wife, Mrs Nkem Igwenta, 34, wife and Obinna Ogbani, 10, brother to Orji Igwenta in their room at the same address.

“Also found dead by their side was a rat, which is suspected to have eaten the same poisoned food with the family. Investigation is ongoing.”