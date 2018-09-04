Family accuses policemen of intimidation, over land matter judgment

By Evelyn Usman

Members of the Isoso family in the Sagamu area of Ogun State have appealed to the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Idris, to call some of his men, who they accused of being used by some land grabbers to intimidate them, to order.

The appeal according to the family, became necessary following recent arrest of some of its members by some policemen from the Police High Command, Abuja, over complaints lodged by some land grabbers, against the suspects.

Describing the arrest of its members as disregard to the rule of law, the Isoso family informed that judgment had already been passed by an Appeal Court over the matter.

In a petition to the IGP , signed by counsel to the Isoso family, Ayodele Omoniyi, it requested that one of the suspected land grabbers identified simply as Teriba, be invited to answer question over his disregard to the judgment of a competent court.

The petition read: “ Teriba was engaged as agent by some people who were the defendants/counter claimants in a land matter from which the subject of this petition arose.

“Our Clients were adjudged as owners of the land while the counter claim was dismissed by the judgment dated November 22, 2012 delivered by Hon. Justice O. Ogunfowora in Suit No. HCS/47/2005, Mr. Isiaka Balogun& Anor (On behalf of Isoso family) Vs. KolawoleOduyiga&4 Others.

“It is instructive to state that our clients initially sued over a fractional part of the land but the defendants by their own counter claim brought the entire land before the court and had their claim to it dismissed thus extinguishing whatever interest or title they might have had in the land.

“Subsequent attempt to appeal was unsuccessful as the defendants now Appellants had to withdraw the appeal which was struck out by the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, on February 27, 2018 after which a Writ of Possession was issued in respect of the land and legal possession handed to our clients vide an execution carried out by the order of Court on the 7th day of June, 2018.”

It however expressed shock that instead of obeying the court judgment by vacating the land, the other party “ has continue to lodge report in respect of the land and the police have continued to lend a helping hand in frustrating the Judgment and assisting him to impugn the integrity of the court by the continued harassment, arrest and detention of the Judgment creditors.

“Members of our clients ‘family were picked up at Sagamu, Ogun State, on August 24, 2018 and taken to the Force Headquarters, Abuja upon the complaints of Teriba and others. Regrettably, it is only in this part of the world that a man whose claim to a landed property had been dismissed, can still employ the services of the Police to take possession of the same land or comp-lain about its use.” the family pointed out

The conduct of the police so far is sending negative signal that ventilating grievances in Court is a wasteful exercise of time ,cost and energy as the police itself is ready to do everything possible to undermine the resultant judgment at the behest of anyone who is willing to take advantage of the black sheep in force as exemplified by the present conduct of Teriba Kazeem

“ It is for this reason that we make the following demand: Immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Teriba and his cohorts”, even as the family appealed to the IGP to institute investigation where “ all complaints and or report lodged against their members in respect of the land and counter petitions already written against them be consolidated.”