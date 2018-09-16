Faith is central to our lives, says Meduoye

By Tope Adegbola & Blessing Alli-Osuma

FAITH is central to our lives as Christians. It is the means by which we are saved and sustained in the Christian walk. These were the words of Rev. Felix Meduoye, the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria recently.

According to him, “spiritual exploits can only be attained when we put faith in action.” He made this assertion at the 5th annual convocation of Ipakodo District, Ikorodu 3, Ikorodu with a theme: ”Faith for new heights” (Heb 10:36-38).

Continuing, Rev. Meduoye said in what-ever area of human life “we desire new heights, we need faith. We must also know that faith has levels and that is why we must always desire and strive to grow in faith. Faith comes by hearing…(Rom. 10:17).

“We must therefore position ourselves rightly at all time to acquire the faith that will propel us to new heights,” he added. The General Overseer encouraged everyone to always put their faith into practice, saying there is no mountain that cannot be moved, no matter how little your faith may be.

The congregation at the convocation was treated to heart-warming praise and worship sessions and special anthems by a combined team of choir drawn from all other churches under Ipakodo District of Ikorodu.

According to the chairman, convocation planning committee, Deacon Naboth Agilegbe, the theme could not have come at a better time than now that the faith of many is waxing cold in the ministry.

“It therefore,calls for a rejuvenation of our faith so we can access and attain the ‘’New Heights’’ proclaimed by the Lord at the beginning of the year through the General overseer, Rev. Meduoye that 2018 is the year for New Heights,” he noted.

Agilegbe was full of appreciation to the Lord, for His mercy that endureth forever and showed immense gratitude to the district and zonal leadership for their support, encouragement and contri-bution to the committee during their pre-parations towards the convocation.

According to the Ipakodo District overseer, Rev. Martin Olaomoju, it has been a long journey of over 60 years that the message of the full Gospel of our Lord Jesus was brought down to Ipakodo community through the foursquare Mission.

”God has been great and faithful in using his called to push through all hurdles to making the church grow over the years, becoming a vibrant district that has given birth to a missionary district.

Emphasasing the reason for the gathering which was to provoke continued confidence in God that would not only lift the church to a higher level, but also preserve them in a new height of services to God.

Olaomoju, however, said that hence-forth,”God would bring His wonders to bear upon us and our lives will recieve the supernatural kinetic for new heights.”

On behalf of the PRO, Brother Olumuyiwa Viantonu joined others to felicitate with their district overseer, his wife and the entire district council on the beautiful occasion of the 5th district convocation.