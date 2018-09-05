Facebook’s new Video Service will create more opportunities for entrepreneurs

By Stella Nze

With the aim of giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, content creators and other fans, social media giant, Facebook, said it has made its video-on-demand service, Facebook Watch, available globally while also expanding its Ad Breaks program so more partners can make money from their videos.

This, according to Facebook management means Facebook Watch enables users discover new videos spanning entertainment, sports, news and more in a personalised Watch feed, catch up with creators and publishers they love by keeping a watchlist, or a collection of recent videos from Pages they follow, save videos to watch later in Watch as well as participate in videos. They added that it also means new opportunities for creators and publishers around the world.

“Over time, you’ll be able to find new video experiences in your Watch feed, like watch parties, premieres, and videos focused on audience participation — like the new trivia game show, Confetti. And we’ll make it easier to find live videos so you can discuss the big moments as they’re happening,” the management said.

The service was launched in the US a year ago to give people a place on Facebook to find shows and video creators they love and to start conversations with friends, other fans, and even creators themselves.

“These updates have helped people discover and engage more deeply with videos they love — from Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, to beauty mogul, Huda Kattan’s behind-the-scenes show Huda Boss, to live Major League Baseball games. Every month, more than 50 million people in the US come to watch videos for at least a minute in Watch — and total time spent watching videos in Watch has increased by 14 times since the start of 2018. We’re excited to bring Watch to everyone around the world and invite you to join in the action in our new video destination,” the management added.