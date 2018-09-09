Ezenwa, 4 other home-based players for Liberia friendly

Enyimba FC Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and four other home-based professionals have been included in the list of 18 Super Eagles players expected to play the Lone Stars of Liberia in an international friendly.

Newsmen report that the match, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the 35,000-capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Monrovia, is organised to celebrate the former World Footballer of the Year and Liberian President, George Weah.

The list of players released by Coach Gernot Rohr for the friendly also included strikers Mfom Udoh and Sunday Adetunji, both of Enyimba FC of Aba, defenders Adeleye Olamilekan of FC IfeanyiUbah and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars.

Apart from Ezenwa, who traveled with the team to Seychelles for Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Pirates, all the other home-based professionals had been directed to report at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on Monday.

Ezenwa and13 other members of the team are expected to fly into Lagos from Addis Ababa on Monday, before departing to Monrovia on Monday night.

Other players for the encounter included Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal) and Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany).

Also included are: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto, Portugal) and Joel Obi (AC Chievo Verona, Italy).

The rest: are Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey) and Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France)