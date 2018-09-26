Eze Madumer confused – Imo govt

The Imo State government has said that Prince Eze Madumer, the Deputy governor, is confused just as it said that it has filed appeals against the Judgement delivered by Hon Justice B.C. Iheka on Madumer’s impeachment and the motion for stay of execution has also been filed.

The government in a statement signed by Sam Onwuemeodo Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said 'we want to state clearly that the only offence Governor Okorocha committed against Madumere he had carried on his back like a baby for decades and made him somebody is that he did not anoint him as his successor. And you now ask whether it is compulsory that every Deputy Governor must succeed his boss as governor. And if the answer is NO, then Madumere should count his teeth with his tongue.

He does not know what he wants. He signed the statement as Deputy – Governor and at the same time parading himself as Governorship Aspirant on the platform of APC and of course, about 48hours to the Party’s Primary for the governorship.

(1) The Judgement on the impeachment of Prince Eze Madumere was delivered on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

(2) We had withheld reaction to that Judgement because we needed to read it and acquaint ourselves with the crux of the Judgement.

(3) We have read it, and the crux of the Judgement delivered by Hon Justice B.C. Iheka is that the Chief Judge of the State Constituted the seven – man investigation panel outside the 7 days approved by Law.

(4) We hold nothing against the trial Judge and we shall continue to hold the Judge and the Judiciary in general in high esteem.

(5) We also want to inform the general public that all the relevant parties in the matter have filed their appeals against the Judgement and the motion for stay of execution has also been filed.

(6) We have also read the Press Statement issued and signed by Prince Madumere himself, which he issued and signed as Deputy – Governor few minutes after the Judgement.

(7) The fact remains that Prince Madumere is confused. He does not know what he wants. He signed the statement as Deputy – Governor and at the same time parading himself as Governorship Aspirant on the platform of APC and of course, about 48hours to the Party’s Primary for the governorship.

(8) In his statement, he thanked two other Governorship Aspirants in the State on the platforms of APGA and PDP, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Chief Emeka Ihedioha for their contributions to his legal victory.

(9) Prince Eze Madumere had thanked Chief Ohakim and Chief Ihedioha whose supports for him were targeted at Governor Okorocha and APC in the State, but heavily insulted the man who took him up from the floor where he was to the level he is today.

(10) In his statement, he said that his offence is that he stood by the people for Justice. And you may ask Prince Madumere, at what point did he become an apostle of Justice and over what? He was Chief of Staff and later Deputy Governor. Which means from May 2011 to the time he was impeached about two months ago, he was the second in Command in the government. And he is still struggling to remain as Deputy Governor and also aspiring to be governor at the same time. Men like Prince Madumere are bitter or ugly case-studies.

(11) And we want to state clearly that the only offence Governor Okorocha committed against Madumere he had carried on his back like a baby for decades and made him somebody is that he did not anoint him as his successor. And you now ask whether it is compulsory that every Deputy Governor must succeed his boss as governor. And if the answer is NO, then Madumere should count his teeth with his tongue.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor