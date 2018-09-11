Breaking News
Exposing children to social media dangerous–Lawyer

On 9:22 am by Urowayino Warami

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Kolawole Alabi,  has warned parents against exposing their children to social media, saying it could ruin their future.

Alabi gave the warning in Ilorin on Wednesday while speaking with  Newsmen.

He said early  exposure of children to social media often lead to inundating  them with undue influences at an impressionable age.

Alabi  said many  parents often allow  their children free access to their phones and sometimes handle their  Facebook,

Twitter,WhatsApp accounts.

” What do you expect from a child that has  access to nude pictures right from nine years of age?

“ They will like to copy and dress exactly the way it is on their mother’s  phone because they think it is right.

” Children are not mature enough to handle this. They have impressionable  minds and  like to practise what they see.

” Social media is a destructive tool for children and must be kept  far away from them.

“ You parents must not allow them access to your password talk less of accessing your accounts.

” The future of  children   should be the priority of any parent .

“ It is better to deny them things that can have negative effects  on their future right from  childhood,” he said.


