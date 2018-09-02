Examination malpractice, a tumour to standard education —Educationist

By Tope Adegbola

Mrs Ngozi Ononiwu, Proprietress, Immaculate Stars School jubilated as she celebrated the graduands and pupils of the school with joy. Also, parents were mesmerized by what the school had impacted in their children.

They expressed in shouts of joy and celebrations as pupils and graduands showcased their amazing presentations which included cultural dances,drama, news castings and many more. Establishing the school was a direction from God, Ononiwu noted. She said God supported her throughout the challenges of funding the school, “I’m thanking God because, after everything, Immaculate Stars School is here to stay and it is looking forward to having her very own higher institution”, she explained.

Chief Benson, one of the parents and also the chairman of the day, said he had to change the school his children attended because they faced challenges of doing well in their academics but bringing them to Immaculate Stars School, eliminated all his fears and his children are now academically and morally sound.

His words, “I never regretted the action I took in bringing them to this school because there was a rapid change in them within a short period of time”.

The proprietress said pupils of the school were not just trained to read and write but were also trained to depend and do things themselves, most especially, during tests and examinations. She explained that most of the graduands had written external exams even before now and they came out in flying colours.

Ononiwu said though the school was not new, yet, it was poised to move to better things and aim towards the best. “It is a start of life for the graduands, it is like opening a window in their lives”, she said, advising them to be careful of friends and admonishing parents not to let go of their children, saying they were young and would face peer influences and other challenges.

Finally the proprietress stressed that there was little or nothing the students could do, so parents should be more attentive and be an encouragement to their wards/children and never relent in giving them the best.