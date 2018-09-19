Ex-Ondo commissioner tasks civil servants on diligence

Chief Timehin Adelegbe, the immediate past Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives in Ondo State, has enjoined civil servants to be diligent and ensure a high sense of responsibility at work.

Adelegba, who recently resigned to enable him to contest in the 2019 general elections, spoke on Wednesday at a valedictory meeting with the management of the ministry in Akure.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had directed those seeking elective offices to resign from the cabinet.

“We political appointees have little time to spend in ministries and we are more or less the stop-gap, but civil servants are there for career development.

‘So, we are working for you and you need to take the work more seriously than we politicians.

“That is why I said you should have a high sense of responsibility because it is your careers we are developing and it is expected of you to work diligently in ensuring that you thrive in your careers.

“I have developed mine before coming here and I have contributed also because I do not leave a place without putting in good marks,” he said.

The former commissioner noted that he had obtained Expression of Interest form to contest the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency seat in the state House of Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress.

He commended the Akeredolu administration for its numerous achievements, especially in the constituency within two years.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Tola Oyebade, described the former commissioner as vibrant, energetic, innovative and tireless.

Oyebade added that the former commissioner had added value to the ministry, praying God to grant his heart ’s desires.

Similarly, Mrs Ilesanmi Pelemo, the Director of Small Scale Industry in the ministry, said Adelegbe had uplifted the ministry.

“This ministry was operating at the lowest ebb before but you tapped into its potentials and revived it.

“Sir, you have really done well and we promise that we will continue where you stopped,” he said.

Mr Braiye Williams, the Director, Cooperative Services of the ministry, said that the ministry had keyed into the vision of the former commissioner, saying this had generated more income for the government.