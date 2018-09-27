Ex-militants urged to stop protests over allowance

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—a group, Niger Delta Amnesty Vendors, in the Niger Delta region has called on ex-militants to stop the incessant protest over matters of the amnesty programme, saying they should not discredit the region as incapable of good hands to run the Amnesty Office.

Speaking against the backdrop of a recent protest by some ex-agitators, who blocked the East-West Road around Mbiama for several hours demanding the sack of the Amnesty Coordinator and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Professor Charles Dokubo, the group, at a meeting with ex-militant commanders in Warri, Delta State, said those behind the protest have no good reasons for their action.

The vendors, in a communiqué by the President, Tari Okosi; Secretary, Eferebo Sylvanus, and others further appealed for more funding for the amnesty office to effectively achieve its target of sustaining peace in the region.

The statement read in part: “We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to address the bottlenecks surrounding the disbursement of funds to the Amnesty Office and also consider increasing the budget for the office.

“The National Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, re-address the policy framework governing the operations of Niger Delta interventionist agencies such as NDDC.”