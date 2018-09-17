Ex-Delta Speaker, Igbuya, defects to APC, eyes Reps slot

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE impeached Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Sapele constituency in the House, Mr. Monday Igbuya, has dumped Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Igbuya, who was impeached in May 2017 by 22 out of the 29 members of the House over his alleged “high-handedness and unacceptable leadership style,” has also picked the APC House of Representatives form to represent Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie federal constituency, ahead of the 2019 general election.

His defection was confirmed yesterday by one of his legislative aide, Wisdom Boyitie.

Boyitie also confirmed the purchase and submission of APC House of Representatives form by the former Speaker, who he said is confident of emerging victorious at the polls on the platform of APC.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the immediate past Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly has yielded to pressure on him to represent the people of Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie in the green chambers.

“However, he will be doing that on the platform of APC and will be making his intention known, formally, in a couple of days. He submitted his form at APC headquarters, Abuja, having met the requirements of the party.”