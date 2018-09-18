Ex-Anambra Speaker eyes House of Reps

FORMER Anambra House of Assembly Speaker, Chinwe Nwaebili, has promised better representation for the people of Ogbaru Federal Constituency if she gets the nod of her party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to fly its flag in the forth coming 2019 general elections.

Speaking in Awka ahead of the party’s screening of aspirants tomorrow, Nwaebili who also served as Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, explained that a good representative should be close to the people and must have a listening ear, qualities she said she possessed in abundance.

According to her, “I am inspired to run for the House of Representatives seat for Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State because my people have never enjoyed robust representation at the federal level for a long time. The best of those who have gone before now have not been good enough making it difficult for the voice of my constituency to be heard nationwide.

“This development makes me want to weep that the only visible things that you can see around the constituency are those made possible by Anambra State government with my humble contributions when I was Speaker. I want to seek my people’s mandate to attract federal presence to us.”