Evans threatened fine of $10,000 for any fake $100 in ransom money —Victim’s brother

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A prosecution witness, Edwin Uduji, yesterday, gave details of how billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, known popularly as Evans, threatened to collect a fine of $10,000 for any fake 100 dollar bill.

Uduji, an elder brother to a kidnap victim, Mr. James Uduji, told this to a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, while giving evidence at the trial of Evans, the Anambra State-born high-profile kidnapper.

Evans is standing trial on two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

At the resumed trial, Uduji narrated to the court how he paid one million dollar ransom to the kidnappers of his brother.

The witness, who was led in evidence in chief by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said he was contacted through phone by the kidnappers two days after his brother (James) was kidnapped, adding that he was made to speak with the kidnap victim.

According to him, “my brother told me that the kidnappers had agreed to collect one million dollars.

“He also said I should do everything possible to gather the money to save his life, because he sustained bullet wound from the kidnappers.”

Sourcing $100m

According to him, the ransom was gathered from my brother’s business distributors.

Edwin said he had to change all the money into dollars through the bureau de change, adding that the ransom was paid in two tranches of 200,000 and 800,000 dollars.

“The instruction from the voice that usually called me, was that when I get the Naira equivalent, I must change it into crispy 100 dollar bills and that if there is any fake 100 dollar bill, I will pay a fine of 10,000 dollars.

“My brother (the victim) also pleaded with me not to make arrangements with security agents, so that the kidnappers will not kill him.

“On the day I dropped the first instalment of 200,000 dollars, the kidnappers instructed me through phone where to drop the money. I was made to drive round Lagos before they finally instructed me to drop it along Cele Expressway at about 2.20a.m on September 16, 2015.”

He said the second ransom of 800,000 dollars was paid in the eastern part of the country by his relative, Mr. Izuchukwu Ezeuko.

‘Kidnappers asked me to swap place with my brother’

He also told the court that when it was taking time to get the ransom, the kidnappers asked that he be swapped with his brother (James), so the victim can get home and source the money easily.

He said he told the kidnappers that he was hypertensive and diabetic, so he was told to take a drug that will last one month when he comes to take his brother’s place.

After listening to the argument, Justice Adedayo Akintoye adjourned the case until October 4 for continuation of hearing.