Europa League Broadcast: A gift to Arsenal, Chelsea fans – StarTimes

StarTimes Nigeria on Tuesday revealed that adding the UEFA Europa League competition to its list of football offerings is simply a gift to fans of Arsenal and Chelsea Football clubs who also happen to be its subscribers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kunmi Balogun, the company’s Public Relations Manager described the surprise move as “simply a gift to all our subscribers for their love and for sticking with StarTimes and for Chelsea and Arsenal fans who have been wondering how to watch the games on Thursday”.

According to him, “We have signed a 3-year exclusive broadcast rights of the Europa League across sub-Saharan Africa.This means that our 10 million plus subscribers all over Africa can enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes or on the StarTimes mobile app, because they deserve it”

The company had on September 1 announced a crash in subscription fee of its classic bouquet, reviewing the price downward to N1,900 from N2,600, a move which received many positive reactions from subscribers across the country.

StarTimesis the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.