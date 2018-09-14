Eunisell extends brand involvement in domestic premier league

Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga announced today that Eunisell will extend the brand’s involvement in the domestic premier league with the launch of ‘Eunisell Boots’, a prestigious award that recognises the domestic premier league’s top-scoring player.

The inaugural award for the 2017/2018 season will be made in Lagos, this year.

Eunisell first became involved in the domestic premier league in 2015 and recently entered the record books as the first club sponsor in Nigeria to achieve four consecutive seasons – Eunisell is the Rivers United FC sponsor.

Ikenga stressed that the initiative is confirmation of Eunisell’s commitment to the development and increased interest in Nigerian football.

“Too often we lose sight of the importance of the domestic league and its players, opting instead to follow the European and UK leagues for example. What we forget is that a significant percentage of those talented players are Nigerians who started their careers at home in the local league – and even more remarkable, is the fact that our young stars rise to the top here and abroad without having had the benefit of local academies or sponsors in their formative years.”

Ikenga continued, “It’s time we got behind our Nigerian league, Nigerian clubs and Nigerian players and recognise their incredible talent, the contribution they make to the game and their achievements. The prestigious trophy and value of the Eunisell Boots award will spur players into performing better we believe and we are indeed proud to be associated with our home-grown stars.”

Eunisell is a leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, delivering world class solutions to a wide base of customers operating throughout Africa.