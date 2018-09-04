Erosion threatens Bayelsa coastal community

…Monarch, residents cry out, beg FG, state govts to intervene

…Primary School, NYSC Lodge at the margin of annihilation

By Samuel Oyadongha

OBOGORO- MORTAL fear has gripped residents of Obogoro community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayesla State, following destructive erosion that has washed away a large portion of the riverside town, located along the Ekoli River.

The troubled indigenes have called on both state and federal governments to save their ancestral land from extinction, saying that the Goodluck Jonathan Bridge connecting communities across the Ekoli River to mainland Yenagoa might also be affected if nothing was quickly done to check the erosion menace.

The fear of the natives was further compounded by the recent flood alert by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, warning of imminent flooding in some states, including Bayelsa.

We‘ve cried out to FG, others, no help yet – Monarch

Paramount ruler of Atissa clan, HRM, King Godwin Igodo, said: “We are at the bank of the Ekoli River and the place is always affected by seasonal flood. Every year, from June to October, this ugly incident continues.

“Right now, our primary school is seriously affected. We have lost the NYSC Lodge to erosion. The NYSC lodge that was very far from the bank of the river is now at the bank, basically eroded.

King Igodo, a former Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council added: “Some of these environmental problems are natural while some are man-made. Our own is natural, it has been there and we have written to the Federal Government and interventionist agencies to come to our aid, but nothing has been done.”

Our community might be wiped off–CDC chair

Also speaking, Chairman, Community Development Committee, CDC, of Obogoro, Ewili Nothingbad, asserted: “The remedy to the problem is either to pile the community waterfront or open up a canal across the community. If that is done, it will reduce the water current; lower the current and pressure that is directly coming to this community and causing erosion.

“We are pleading with the state and federal governments to look into our plight. Look at the school building (pointing); Obogoro won’t have school again in the next two years. The NYSC Lodge is already going down. We are asking the state and federal governments to look into our plight; otherwise our community will be washed off and be erased from the map of Bayelsa State.”

Secretary of the community’s Council of Chiefs, Chief Unenadu Igwele, told NDV: “We are appealing to government; we cannot do it alone; this project is too big for a community like this to handle. We have written to government. Even the Ecological Funds officials have been here on two occasions. Not just this community, they visited other places too.”