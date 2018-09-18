Erosion: Obaseki assures Iguosa, Evbuotubu, others on intervention plans

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured residents of Iguosa, Evbuotubu and Erhumwunse communities that plans are underway to provide solution to gully erosion problems in their communities, noting that intervention work for gully erosion sites in the state is being carried out in phases.

The governor, who noted that government has intervened in similar gully sites in Ewu and Ibore, in Esan Central Local Government Area; Queen Ede in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area; and other communities in Auchi axis of the state, said that the state government is not oblivious of the worrying situation in the communities.

He said the state government is partnering with the World Bank’s Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to provide succour to some of the affected communities.

According to him, “We are working with partners to ensure that the affected communities are salvaged. There are extensive projects in Auchi, Ewu, Ibore, as well as Queen Ede. A good number of them have been finished and the people are better off with the projects.

“We appeal to residents in Iguosa, Evbuotubu and Erhumwunse to be patient as we are making plans to also intervene in their communities. We understand the apprehension by the people residing in these communities. I want to assure them that we have them in our plans.

“We urge the people in these communities to be hopeful, understanding that just as we have dealt with the gully erosion sites in Ibore, Ewu and others, we will also get to them,” he added.

Noting that his administration would efficiently manage the state’s resources for the benefit of the people, he explained that the plans for the areas would ensure that gully erosion is tackled head-on.