Era of godfatherism over in Benue—Ortom

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the era of godfathers in Benue politics is over, assuring that every deserving Benue indigene has equal opportunity in his administration irrespective of age, tribe or social standing.

Ortom, who spoke yesterday while swearing in the acting Chairman of Ogbadibo council, Mr. Joseph Okpe in Makurdi, said the appointment of the 34-year-old Okpe was an indication of his administration’s commitment to availing the youths the opportunity to lead.

The governor said: “Your appointment as acting chairman followed due process. You were appointed without inference of any political godfather because that era is gone for good in Benue.

“You all know I no longer have a godfather. Whatever I do is geared towards adding value to the lives of Benue people and in doing that, I do not seek to be anybody’s godfather or be referred as such because no one gets anything except it is approved and given by God.”

Ortom, who charged the acting chairman to be selfless in his service, said his administration will continue to lead by example in managing the state’s resources.