EPL: Eriksson tips Man City to retain EPL title

Former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson has predicted that Manchester City will win the English Premier League trophy this season.

According to the Swede, the title holders will retain it while Liverpool will finish second in the race.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan,” Eriksson told Sky Sports.

“I can say that now, I couldn’t say that when I was in England but I was always since I was (young).

“My father as well, he is 90, still a Liverpool fan. But I still think City will win it.”

Eriksson has managed City, Mexico, Ivory Coast, Leicester, Guangzhou R&F, Shanghai SIPG and Shenzhen FC since leaving the England job behind in 2006.

And he has since turned down offers to coach the Iraq and Cameroon national teams.

Eriksson, however, did not rule out a return to management in future and cherished the idea of coaching Liverpool.

“In this job, you don’t have plans and you don’t go to the office and ask for a job,” added 70-year-old Eriksson.

“You’re offered a job or not.”


