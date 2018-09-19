Enyimba sure of victory over Rayon in Aba

Enyimba forward Wasiu Alalade has revealed that the People’s Elephants will be back home to finish the job after playing a 0-0 draw away to Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the first leg quarter final of the 2018 CAF Confederation cup.

Alalade said that the result was okay for his side because the home team offered a stern test.

The Flying Eagles youngster is confident that Enyimba will make their home advantage count going to the second leg.

“We were solid and did not leave any gaps between defence and attack, so that benefited us,” Alalade said.

“We had a brilliant game and deserved to score in the first leg. Rayon Sports gave us a great fight.”

“It’s a result we must now build on to show our fans that we are on the right track. We will get the job done in Aba,” he added.