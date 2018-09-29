Envoy scores China, Nigeria relations high

By Vera Anyagafu

Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ambassador Chao Xiaoliang has expressed satisfaction at the enhanced bilateral relations between Nigeria and China since two years he assumed office as Consul General of the Peoples’ Republic of China to Nigeria, saying that more and more Chinese citizens and enterprises are springing up almost on a daily basis in Nigeria.

Xiaoliang said this during the celebration of 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, while disclosing that China and Nigeria strategic partnership is enjoying a most comprehensive and rapid developmental cooperation.

“The two countries have continued to be flourishing, especially in the fields of politics, trade, infrastructure development, IT, agriculture and culture. The bilateral trade reached 14 billion US dollars with 30 per cent year on year growth. Also, a large number of cooperative projects are vigorously being promoted by both sides, such as Mambilla Power Project, Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos-Calabar coastal railway line, etc.

By end of 2017, total investment from China to Nigeria reached 27 billion US dollars. Techno, Huawei have become house hold names in Nigeria. Abuja-Kaduna Railway, constructed by China Civil and Engineering Construction Company brought convenience to travelers”, the CG said, adding that, “People to people exchanges and cultural exchange programs are growing rapidly, the number of Nigerian oversea students who chose China as their favored study destination is increasing and Chinese culture is becoming more popular”.

Also speaking, speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who is ably represented by the lawmaker representing Mushin 1 Constituency, Olufunmilayo Tejuosho, said the cordial ties between Nigeria and China also encourage Nigeria to continue partnering China.

According to her, the Chinese government has promised to invest in Nigeria’s housing scheme, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), even as she urged them to replicate same gesture in Lagos as it will encourage the cordial ties, for fact that Lagos is the commercial nerve center and former capital.

She therefore promises that Lagos would continue to encourage the relationship to work together, adding that the state government would continue to be friendly with Chinese and that China is one of Nigeria’s closest allies and trading partners.

“The 48th Anniversary of China-Nigeria relationship is envied by other African countries. China’s friendship is a blessing. Since the arrival of China, a lot has happened in Nigeria,” Tejuosho submitted.