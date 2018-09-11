Enugu teachers undergo digital literacy training

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—NO less than 635 teachers in Enugu have commenced training on software coding course in Africa Code Week train-the-trainer programme.

The digital literacy initative is geared towards sparking the interest of children, teenagers and young adults in software coding, which is a new global language that fuels innovation and development.

The teachers were drawn from primary, secondary, vocational and technical schools, including the Enugu Small and Medium Enterprises, SME Centre.

Declaring open the training workshop, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state stated that Enugu youths were the engine of economic growth, adding that digital literacy will empower the youths to contribute in driving sustainable economic growth in the state.

Ugwuanyi, represented by Deputy Governor Cecilia Ezeilo said that human capital development was as important to the state as infrastructural development. “Digital literacy is one of our key strategies for optimizing this vision,” the Governor said.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Kingsley Udeh noted that after training the teachers, they will in turn train and inspire their pupils and students to software coding.