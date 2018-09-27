Enugu guber: APC chairmen adopt Sen Ayogu Eze as consensus candidate

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—CHAIRMEN of the 17 local government areas and ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State Tuesday, adopted Senator Ayogu Eze as their consensus gubernatorial candidate for the party’s primaries at the 2019 general election.

The chairmen gave the nod as Ayogu Eze and his campaign team took a tour of all the local governments on Tuesday.

As he rounded off his tour, all the chairmen of all the wards moved motions for his adoption as the consensus candidate of the party.

The state chairman of the party, Ben Nwoye, said: “All the local government executives in Enugu State have collectively and individually moved a motion adopting Senator Ayogu Eze as a consensus candidate. That having been said, it means that you will express your adoption on Saturday by casting your votes,” Nwoye said.

Reacting to his adoption, Senator Ayogu Eze expressed delight at the support he has received from party faithful and assured that he would bring development like never seen before to Enugu State once he is elected governor.

“I thank you for the motion you moved and the votes that have been taken. I will not let you down. I will bring development like never seen before.

“You know that in 1969, Enugu was the capital that saw the most rapidly growing GDP in Africa and in fact, some parts of Europe. That is still possible today,” he said.