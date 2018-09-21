ENUGU GOV: Despite disagreements, APC aspirants vow to beat Ugwuanyi

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—IN SPITE of disagreements over direct and indirect primaries, clash of interests between old and new members, and clashes between two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, governorship aspirants on the platform of the party are upbeat about their chances of beating Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 poll.

One of the clogs in the wheel of the PDP in the state is the defection of a good number of its founding fathers and members to the APC, which indicates that PDP may need to work harder to retain its firm grip on the state’s polity.

Politicians such as Senators Jim Nwobodo and Ken Nnamani had since moved to the APC. Both the PDP and APC courted a former governor the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani but the leader of Ebeano politics has signed in for PDP by filling the Senate nomination form procured for him.

Other big weights, who have ditched the PDP for APC include: former Governor Sullivan Chime, former Speaker Eugene Odoh, and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, who was a commissioner in the state among others, who made PDP tick.

However, the influx of former PDP members into APC seems to have become a disadvantage following a clash of interests between old and new members. The clash took a major twist on Tuesday the two factions of the party in the state tried to gain control of the party’s secretariat.

The fracas between the Dr. Ben Nwoye faction and the Deacon Okey Ogbodo faction made the commissioner of police sack both factions from the secretariat to avoid break down of law and order. Wielding clubs, supporters of both factions fought to a standstill until the police contained the situation and dispersed them.

Interestingly, both factions are sharply divided on the method of primaries to select candidates. Whereas the Ogbodo group is for Direct primaries, the Nwoye group favours indirect primaries.

Governorship aspirants appeared polarised by the disagreement.