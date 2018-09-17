Enugu Ex-Commissioners endorse Ugwuanyi for Second Term

…Laud his giant development strides, peace initiatives

Former Commissioners in Enugu State under the auspices of Forum of Enugu State Former Commissioner (FEFCOM),on Monday unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

Members of the forum, who conveyed the message to Gov. Ugwuanyi when they paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, stated that the decision was in appreciation of his administration’s giant development strides, peace and security initiatives, and all-inclusive policy.

They said they were highly impressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi has kept faith with “his promise of seamless transition by continuing with most of the developmental policies of his predecessor especially the Visit Every Community (VEC) initiative which His Excellency has expanded by creating a full directorate with one of us as the head”.

The elated group, which has the immediate past Commissioners for Local Government Affairs (Hon. Barr. Okey Ani) and Rural Development (Hon. Dr. Eric Oluedo) as conveners, added that the governor has been ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions “resulting in the payment of one extra full month salary to every Civil/Public Servant in Enugu State to celebrate the 2017 Christmas”.

The former members of the State Executive Council disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has completed the Enugu State Diagnostic Centre and has also commenced the construction of 200-bed Igboano Specialist Hospital, Enugu, noting that “the initiation of the International Medical City Agu-Ekwegbe is very impressive”.

On peace and security, the forum commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for ensuring that “Enugu State continues to be ranked as the safest state in Nigeria as recently pronounced by the Inspector General of Police”.

They maintained that “the recent provision of Hilux Vans, equipped with sophisticated security gadgets is a proof that the life and security of every resident of Enugu State are the primary concern of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration”, stressing that “businesses are springing up simultaneously in the three senatorial districts of the state”.

The former cabinet members also applauded the governor for constructing five ultra-modern fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of the state, after 56 years, as well as the unprecedented employment of over 4000 primary and secondary school teachers.

On politics, the ex-Commissioners said: “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has through his political sagacity brought stability in the polity of Enugu State and has gone ahead to reach out to other political parties other than his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in his firm belief that governance is about the people and not based only on political leanings”.

According to them, “the grant of N10 million to each of the 450 autonomous in Enugu State for the execution of projects that are dear to the hearts of their people and the immediate release of the sum of N5million as part of the grant, is in consonance with Governor Ugwuanyi’s development thrust”.