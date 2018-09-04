Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed sitting after one month recess.

The assembly embarked on recess on Aug.2.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Edward Ubosi, who welcomed all the house members, thanked them for their support and cooperation.

“I thank each and every one of you for your support, cooperation and prayers in the last three years and three months.

“I also urge you to continue in your efforts for the development of Enugu State,’’ he said.

Ubosi called for God’s guidance ahead of 2019 election campaigns adding that some members of the house would be involved as they may want to be re-elected.

According to him, it is necessary to ask for God’s guidance because He is the one who gives position.

The speaker urged residents of the state to pray fervently for peaceful elections in the state.

The Speaker adjourned sitting till Sept. 6.

The Leader of the house, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, who moved the motion of adjournment, thanked the Speaker, for his style of leadership.

Ezeugwu also urged all the members to continue to give the speaker every support for the development of the state.

The Deputy House Leader, Mrs Mary Ugwu, representing Enugu South Constituency, who seconded the motion of adjournment called on all her colleagues for maximum cooperation to promote unity in the state. (NAN)