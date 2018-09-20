Breaking News
Enugu APC caucus, aspirants, others endorse indirect primary

On 12:52 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—The caucus, aspirants and other stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State have adopted indirect or consensus method of selection of candidates for the 2019 general elections in the state.

*Chime

The same position was earlier endorsed by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

The SWC, which is one of the highest decision making organs   of the party, took the decision in line with the constitution of the party yesterday at the Nike Lake Resort Hotels, Enugu, during its meeting with aspirants, leaders and other stakeholders. The meeting was attended by prominent chieftains of the party, including the  immediate past governor of Enugu State, Mr. Sullivan Chime.


