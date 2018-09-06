Enugu Airport runway safe for landing – NCAA, FAAN

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Thursday, said the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu runway is safe for landing and of international standard after a joint inspection of the runway.

The inspection is coming after the South Eastern Governors from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo a few days back decried the conditions at the airport describing it as deplorable.

Director General of the NCAA, Captain Usman Mukhar, who gave the runway a clean bill of health, said: “The runway is of standard in terms of safety; we came here by air and landed safely. Except for the runway quality, which a lot can be done to improve on the quality, we need to do short-term maintenance to ensure this is maintained to ensure a longer lifespan. The runway is safe.”

The Managing Director of FAAN, Engineer Saleh Dunoma, who was represented by the Director of Engineering, Salisu Daura, on the inspection with an entourage of engineers, said: “The installation of instrument Landing Systems, ILS, and air field lightning were germane and have been considered and a clear distance of one kilometre from the runway is required to carry out the installation of the lighting. If the state government clears the illegal structures, to make way, FAAN will construct a dam and get water down to the terminal building because of international flight.”