English Premier League table

On 6:04 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12

Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12

Watford 4 4 0 0 9 3 12

Man City 4 3 1 0 11 3 10

Tottenham 4 3 0 1 9 4 9

Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7

Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6

Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6

Arsenal 4 2 0 2 8 8 6

Man Utd 4 2 0 2 6 7 6

Wolves 4 1 2 1 4 5 5

Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4

Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4

Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4

Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3

Cardiff 4 0 2 2 2 5 2

Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2

Newcastle 4 0 1 3 3 6 1

Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 9 1

West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0


