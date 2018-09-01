Breaking News
English Premier League table after Saturday’s 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12

Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12

Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9

Watford 3 3 0 0 7 2 9

Man City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7

Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7

Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6

Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6

Wolves 4 1 2 1 4 5 5

Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4

Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4

Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4

Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

Man Utd 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3

Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2

Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2

Newcastle 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0


