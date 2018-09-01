English Premier League table after Saturday’s 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
Watford 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Man City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Wolves 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Man Utd 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2
Newcastle 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0