England’s Marler quits international rugby union

England prop Joe Marler announced Wednesday he is retiring from international rugby union less than a year out from the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 59-times capped front-row, an often outspoken figure, will continue to play for London club Harlequins.

Marler said he was calling time on his career for family reasons.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country and of course this has been a very difficult decision to make, but I have decided to retire from playing international rugby with immediate effect to spend more time with my family,” Marler explained in a Harlequins statement.

“It is an incredible commitment to play rugby for England and I strongly believe that if you are unable to give yourself fully to it then it is time to step away. Otherwise it would not be fair on the team, or my family.

“Being with England you have to spend an incredible amount of time away and I could not do that anymore.”

AFP