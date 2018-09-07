Emerhor, Enuha insist on direct primaries for Delta APC

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—CHIEFTAINS of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Chief Hyacinth Enuha, have insisted on direct system for the APC primaries in the state, noting that the system would give the people a sense of belonging in the selection process.

The leaders also applauded the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the party for the choice of direct system which they described as a true intendment of the progressive politics which the APC espouses.

Emerhor and Enuha, in a statement on behalf of leaders and elders of mainstream APC in Delta State, a pressure group within the party, explained that the choice of direct primaries was even more apposite in Delta given the controversy that trailed the conduct of the congresses and the subsequent emergence of parallel executives.

The statement by Aghogho Orotomah, noted that in a democracy, power resides with the people, hence it was no accident that even the advanced democracies such as the United States, they insist on direct primaries in order to give the people a sense of ownership of the process, and the candidates a true sense of being the products of the will of the people.

They said: “There is no doubt that the decision to embrace direct primaries effectively returns power to the people, which is the true intendment of the progressive politics which the APC espouses.”