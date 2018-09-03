Electoral bill: Presidency, APC frustrating NASS, Nigerians—PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, of frustrating genuine efforts by the National Assembly to deepen democracy in the country, following the refusal of the President to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The party said not signing the amendment bill has left Nigerians in the dark, as they do not know if the old Electoral Act or the proposed amendment version would guide the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

In a chat with our correspondent on the matter, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, repeated the allegation by the PDP that the ruling party was planning to rig the polls in 2019.

“President Buhari and his APC are frustrating the National Assembly and, indeed, all Nigerians. By refusing to sign into law the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act, President Buhari has left Nigerians deeply troubled.

‘’Since they came to power, they have been undermining the institution of the legislature for their selfish reasons.

“But whatever they intend to achieve with their sinister plot, Nigerians will resist any attempt to impose an unpopular government on them. They have been rejected by the people and that is why they are trying everything possible to rig the 2019 elections,” he said.