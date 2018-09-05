Electoral Bill: Overrule President’s veto, NASS urged

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Senator Effiong Bob, and Mr Okon Ewang, both lawyers, have urged the National Assembly to overrule President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Bill as amended.

They said the Constitution was clear on the powers of the National Assembly and urged it to flex such constitutional muscle in view of the fact that the general elections were only a few months away.

Senator Bob said the Constitution empowers the National Assembly to override the President’s veto with 2/3 majority on such issue.

He said: “The National Assembly knows what to do. If the President refuses to assent to the Bill, the Constitution says that the National Assembly can override the decision by a 2/3 majority.”

Similarly, Mr Ewang described the president’s decision as an attempt to manipulate the forthcoming general polls, accusing the Federal Government of not having the interests of Nigerians at heart.

He said: “This portends the President’s proclivity to manipulate the 2019 elections through rigging in his favour, because he does not have confidence in free and fair polls.”