Ekiti Senatorial race: Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Faparusi, drops ambition

By Rotimi Ojomoyela- Ado Ekiti

In a bid to achieve cohesion within the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti State, Deputy Director General, Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation in the July 14 governorship election, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has stepped down his senatorial ambition ahead of 2019.



Faparusi said he took the decision, as a price he should pay in the interest of the party.

Faparusi, a former member of the House of Representatives , said no sacrifice is too much to bear, if that would promote cohesion within the party and ensure success of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s incoming government .

“Yes, I have stepped down . Nothing is too big to sacrifice as a loyal party to stabilize the incoming government. We must do those things that will make Dr. Fayemi begin on a solid note. We shouldn’t constitute threat to his administration and it was on this premise I stepped down from the race in Ekiti South Senatorial District”, he said.

With this, the coast became clearer for another strong contender from the district and former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who may likely emerge by consensus.

Adeyeye, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship contender defected to APC prior to the July 14 election due to irreconcilable differences with Governor Ayodele Fayose, who was then backing his Deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday on the step taken by the former federal parliamentarian, he said he decided to yield to the pleas by leaders since he didn’t perceive the ambition as a do-or-die contest.

He said the sacrifice made would go a mileage in influencing the party to defeat the present occupant of the seat, Senator Biodun Olujimi, who is also the Minority Leader in the Senate in 2019.

The former governorship aspirant appreciated the party leaders and supporters for their unflinching beliefs in his capacity to deliver, saying the step shouldn’t be misconstrued to mean that he was afraid of the primary.

“The last governorship election looks fiercer than the senatorial contest, in spite of that, I maintained my stand to the end. I contested against heavyweights like Dr Fayemi, Chief Segun Oni , Hon Opeyemi Bamidele and others. I didn’t chicken out. What I simply did was in party’s interest”, he said.

He added further: “After the keenly contested governorship primary election, we unanimously resolved our post-primary differences so as to ensure the party’s victory.

“Prior to the campaign, I was made the Deputy Director General, Ekiti South for the campaign where I contributed my quota without reservations. With all hands on the deck, the party recorded a resounding victory in the election which was a feat that some incurable pessimists said was impossible.

“My intention afterwards was to contest for the Senate in Ekiti South Senatorial District. I have put campaign structures on ground from the units to the local government level across the six councils in the

zone.

“However, after due consultations with our party leaders and without prejudice to the interest of all of you ,which to me is paramount, I have decided to drop my senatorial ambition without any reservation or

bad feelings.

“I am not oblivious of the fact that this decision might not go down well with some of my followers but let me assure you that we will have other opportunities to serve our people since service to the people

is not a function of the size of position one occupies.

“I appeal to all and sundry to continually pray for the success of the impending Dr. Fayemi’s administration, as his leadership will herald growth and development through his administrative expertise and cognate competence.

“Therefore, let us join hands in further reclaiming our land and relentlessly advocate for the restoration of our values”, he stated..