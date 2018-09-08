Ekiti Poll: Why Fayose’s kinsmen voted against PDP, Fayemi’s aide reveals

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-A close ally of the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr. Akeem Jamiu, on Saturday disclosed that Governor Ayodele Fayose’s kinsmen from Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency II decided to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 Governorship election, because the governor allegedly abandoned his people.



Jamiu, who joined the Assembly race for the 2019 general elections, said the residents of the constituency, excluding Afao Ekiti, the countryhome of Governor Fayose, enjoyed no meaningful project since 2014.

Jamiu was a Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to ex-governor Kayode Fayemi during his first term in office

Fayemi won the Ekiti governorship election with 197, 459 to trounce the Fayose’s anointed candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prof Kolapo Olusola, who garnered 178, 122 votes.

Speaking in Igbemo Ekiti on Saturday when he formally declared to represent the constituency in the Ekiti State House of Assembly in 2019, Jamiu said he decided to vie for the seat for him to join hands with Fayemi to develop the area that had allegedly been deserted by the present government.

At the event attended by the Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the constituency, it was generally agreed by party bigwigs that the Fayemi’s aide should emerge through consensus

arrangement .

They also passed vote of no confidence on Fayose’s leadership, saying he has failed the people of the zone.

Jamiu called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to immediately investigate the outgoing Governor for refusing to execute projects outlined in the Budget since he became governor.

He said: “Governor Fayose is from our constituency but they rejected him in the last election because he abandoned them. There wasn’t any project executed in the ten communities that make up the constituency since 2014 and this reflected in the results of the last governorship election.

“The bridge from his town and Igbemo Ekiti collapsed to the extent that the town was nearly cut off from Ekiti, but our governor never bordered. The present representative of the constituency did no single project, when Fayemi did more than five projects in each of the towns.

“We need to assuage the sufferings of our people. We need quality representation and that we are going there to achieve through Fayemi’s leadership and mentorship. The next election will be robust unlike what we are having now.

“ Our roads are bad, no investment in Agriculture, particularly in rice that we grow in large quantities. All the projects initiated by Fayemi were abandoned . The lack of no confidence vote showed that the people are angry and desirous of change and that we are going to Assembly to achieve”, he added.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Director of the John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) centre, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, praised the constituency for voting massively for him in the last election, assuring that his government would do everything to palliate their sufferings.

“This constituency has always belonged to the progressive and you displayed that during the last election. I am assuring you that we are going to give you attention . We shall construct roads and restore life to this constituency when we assume office”, he promised.