Ekiti APC inaugurates new Exco

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State today Saturday 15 September 2018 inaugurated 35 members as the State Executive Committee.



The newly constituted Exco is expected to steer the sheep of the party for another four years.

They were inaugurated by a 7-man Committee on Ekiti State Congress, ably supported by the Local Organising Committee headed the Ekiti State Deputy Governor- Elect, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

The occasion, which was well-attended by stakeholders/delegates, was presided over by the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ahmad Mohammad.

The motion for the affirmation of the new Exco was moved by Senator Ayo Arise and seconded by a former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, after which a voice of all in attendance was taken.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso, who spoke on behalf of other Exco, promised to work for the unity and progress of the party in the state.

He also seized the opportunity to assure all party members of his commitment to uphold the principles of rule of law and manifestos of the All Progress Congress.

The Congress Committee members as delegated by the National Secretariat of APC has the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad as Chairman and Chris Wingwe as his Secretary. Others are Rt.Hon.Revd Aderoboye Samuel, Rt.Hon. Ali Othman Babagana and Bar.Chima Okafor.

The representative of INEC was also on ground to monitor the process, which went smoothly without any rancour.

Below is the full list of the newly constituted Ekiti APC Exco as inaugurated: