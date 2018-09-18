Ekeji urges football stakeholders to back NFF election

Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Dr Patrick Ekeji has urged football stakeholders to ensure the success of this week’s NFF elective Congress in Katsina insisting that it is the only way forward for Nigerian football.

Ekeji who also urged the National Assembly to pass the NFF bill noted that the passage of the bill would solve the present crisis that is always rocking our football every fours after the World Cup campaign.

“My take is that every genuine stakeholder should go to Katsina and be part of the election. The NFF did not disqualify anybody from contesting, so the space is open.

Going to the court to stop the election would not be the best as that would only be killing the game. We know the position of FIFA in all of these, so we must respect the statues of the world soccer governing body.”

Ekeji, a former Green Eagles captain who also coached the team, stressed that what would however bring a permanent end to the crisis.

that is always rearing its ugly head is the passage of the NFF bill before the National Assembly.

“That bill becoming law would end the crisis. The NFF bill is the reform Nigerian football needs moving forward,” Ekeji said.