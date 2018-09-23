Efe Nathan gospel group takes music tour to Europe, US

By Ayo Onikoyi

Efe Nathan gospel music group, an African traditional music group with specialty in African traditional folk songs is set to embark on a music tour of Europe and the United States. They will be performing for the Urhobo community in Europe and United States for their annual cultural activities.

According to Efe Nathan, the lead vocalist and band leader of the group says the group is made up of about thirty five different talents. She and her band have graced local and international stages doing culturally unique programs of dance and music in Urhobo and Isoko languages of the Niger Delta people.

This unique talent bagged them the Best Traditional Group of the Year in Africa at the last BAGMA awards, held in December 2017 in Atlanta. They were honoured individually for their show of excellence and outstanding performance.