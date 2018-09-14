EFCC to Fayose: Don’t wait till handover on Oct 16, come on Sept 20

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has asked outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, not to wait until handover date before ha ding over himself to operative of the anti-graft agency for questioning in relation to alleged money laundering running into billions of Naira.



Fayose, it will he recalled, had on September 10, 2018, written to the EFCC that he would make himself available for questioning by the operatives in relation to any issue related to him and his administration.

In the Fayose’s letter entitled “Notification of My Decision to make myself available in your office to clarify issue (s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge”, the outgoing governor signified his readiness to meet with the anti-graft agency and clear his name as a free man.

But in responding to the governor’s letter, EFCC in a reply dated September 14, 2018 and signed by its Director of Operations, Umar Abba Mohammed, on behalf of the Acting Director, Ibrahim Magu, the agency said it was delighted by the willingness of the governor to present himself voluntarily.

EFCC said, “I refer to your letter dated September 10,2018 relative above captioned subject.

“I appreciate your sense of duty and responsibility as a law abiding citizen who wishes to submit himself voluntarily to the due process of the law, more so as your immunity as a governor shall soon come to an end.

“In view of the above and your request to make yourself available on October 16,2018, to make clarifications on ongoing investigations that affect you, we look forward to receiving you even than October 16, 2018. In this regard, we shall be willing to receive you on Thursday September 20, 2018 without prejudice to your immunity under Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“Please, accept the assurances of the Acting Executive Chairman’s highest regards,” MohAmmed wrote to Fayose.

It will be recalled that EFCC has been accusing Fayose of collecting huge sum of money from the Presidency for the prosecution of his governorship bid and diverting part to his private firms and associates.

The mo Eya was allegedly ferried by a former Defence minister under president Jonathan to the Akure Airport and transported by land thereafter to a bank vault in Ado Ekiti.

Although EFCC subsequently trailed part of the money to associates and companies said to be linked to the governor, a judge blocked the agency, citing Fayose’s immunity.

Fayose is set to hand over the reins of power to his predecessor, Dr. John Fayemi, on October 16, 2018, whom he defeated in 2014.