EFCC to Customs: Watch, arrest Fayose if he tries to run

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Finance Crimes Commission has written to the Nigerian Customs to monitor and arrest the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose anytime he wants to run away from the country.

In a statement disclosed on Sunday the anti corruption-agency urged Customs to place Fayose on its watch list, accusing Fayose of money laundering, abuse of office and other social political vices.

Read the statement below:

“The under listed person is under investigation in connection with the above mentioned offences and there is a reasonable suspicion suggesting that he may likely leave the country either through the land borders, airports or seaports in order to evade investigation.

“Hence, you are kindly requested to watch-list him and arrest him.

“You are further requested to contact the commission through the provided contact details if sighted”.

Recall that Fayose had told EFCC that he would submit himself to the commission immediate he hands over to the next governor.

But responding to him, the commission told him to come and not to wait till the hand over.

See the letter below: