EFCC impostor attempts to defraud Adamawa House Majority Leader

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—A middle-aged man, who identified himself as Simon Volki, and posed as an official of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command operatives for attempting to defraud the Majority Leader of Adamawa House of Assembly, Mr. Hassan Barguma.

Narrating his ordeal, the member, who represents Hong constituency, told newsmen in his office that the suspect breezed into his office with a note that he is from EFCC office in Abuja and that he has come to see him.

The suspect, who further disclosed his identity as Agent Simon Volki, hails from Gombi in Adamawa State, insisting that he was detailed from their headquarters in Abuja to investigate him.

The Majority Leader disclosed that it was at this juncture that he started making contacts with friends and acquaintances from EFCC office at Wuse 2, Abuja, where the suspect claimed to be attached to.

Barguma maintained that he called two to three known faces in EFCC, asking whether they have a staff bearing Simon Volki.

Their answers were negative, but the suspect insisted that he is an official of the commission with intelligence department, and has been for four years.

According to Barguma, he then called an officer at EFCC’s office, put the phone on speaker mode, through which questions were put to ‘Agent Volki.’ But he could not properly answer the questions, as he started giving fictitious names of his supposed officers.

The Majority Leader then invited the Assembly’s security operatives, saying before their arrival to his office, the suspect confessed to being an impersonator.

The suspect claimed to be a graduate of Agricultural Engineering from a university in the North, but was forced to dubious means of livelihood due to family challenges.

Acting spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Habibu Musa, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.