Education must be about all round achievement – says educationist

The proprietor, Primefield Private School, Ikorodu, Mr Olusegun Abiodun has said that education must be an all round achievement and must be made affordable without compromising its quality and standards. Abiodun was speaking during the school’s 10th year anniversary/ graduation ceremony.

While appreciating God for crowning their relentless efforts with great success, Abiodun said the idea to establish a school was conceived in July 2008 as a result of the passion for impacting knowledge into the young ones and through God’s total intervention.

Emphasising the academic achievements and breakthrough standards of the school, the head teacher, Miss Julliet Afowo, said the school had been presenting her pupils for placement examinations to Junior Secondary Schools since the last five years. She added that the college presented candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination ((BECE ) with consistent improvement according to the result analysis and urged the students to keep it up and never give up on themselves.

In his remarks, Oba G.A Abiodun (Owa of Okun Owa Kingdom) congratulated the founder of the School, parents and all students on their success story. He encouraged the students to do their best in all they find themselves doing as the school has inculcated in them the best in academics, morals and even in extra curricular activities such as excursions and cultural days, adding that with all what have been impacted in them, they should soar higher.

Pastor Tope Adebayo in her remarks congratulated the school management for producing great graduands and their desire to make sure the school is not static in any form. All these, she said is the lord’s doing and warmed to continue to press forward and be students who were taught boldness and self confidence. She advised the students to set their goals right no matter the challenge as the sky could not be the limit for them.

Admiring the points at the occasion that ushered in applauds from the various cultural displays, flamboyant presentations and awarding laurels for outstanding students.